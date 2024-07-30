    This Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicator Delivers Secret Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin provided us with important signal
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 12:27
    This Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicator Delivers Secret Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last day has seen a noticeable increase in Dogecoin's on-chain activity, with important metrics pointing to increased interest and movement. Particularly, there have been significant changes in the volume of large transactions and the Network Value to Transaction (NVT) ratio, which may indicate an impending change in the dynamics of the DOGE market

    Advertisement

    In the past day, the NVT ratio — which evaluates market capitalization in relation to the volume of transactions — has decreased by about 14%. Because it suggests high transaction volumes in relation to market capitalization, a lower NVT ratio historically suggests an asset that may be undervalued. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This abrupt decline may indicate a rise in investor interest in and assurance about Dogecoin's worth and usefulness. When examining the long-term NVT trend, one can see that the metric has varied greatly over time, with peaks suggesting possible bubbles in the market and troughs suggesting undervaluation. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans

    The downturn implies a rise in transaction volumes, which could indicate an increase of interest in Dogecoin. The quantity of big transactions — transactions exceeding $100,000 — has increased in tandem with the NVT ratio. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 10:22
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Dogecoin recorded 883 large transactions, with a total volume of 9.41 billion DOGE in the past day. This is the highest it has been in the last week, suggesting significant market movements. Large transactions can have an impact on market prices because they frequently indicate institutional interest or significant trades by whales. 

    According to the given price chart, Dogecoin is presently trading at about $0.129 and exhibiting consolidation following a recent decline. A descending triangle, which usually precedes a bearish breakout, has been the asset's movement pattern. However, if the positive sentiment continues, the increase in on-chain activity might reverse this trend.

    There are hints of a possible support level near $0.126 and $0.128, as the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA are beginning to converge. Dogecoin may see a bullish spike and aim for the $0.14-$0.15 range if it can sustain trading volumes and break above the descending triangle.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Unexpectedly Shifts Focus to Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Jul 30, 2024 - 12:20
    Vitalik Buterin Unexpectedly Shifts Focus to Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction
    Jul 30, 2024 - 12:20
    Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image USDT Creator Gives Unexpected Bitcoin Definition
    Jul 30, 2024 - 12:20
    USDT Creator Gives Unexpected Bitcoin Definition
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How To Accept Crypto Payments at Your Business: A Step-By-Step Guide
    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    This Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicator Delivers Secret Signal
    Vitalik Buterin Unexpectedly Shifts Focus to Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD