    CARV-Powered Banana Game on TON Hits One Million User Milestone in 72 Hours

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Fueled by CARV, multi-purpose modular data layer for blockchain and AI, new TON game accomplishes its first major milestone
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 14:11
    CARV-Powered Banana Game on TON Hits One Million User Milestone in 72 Hours
    Contents
    Banana, a novel GameFi platform that exists within the Telegram ecosystem and leverages TON blockchain, hit one million active players in its first 72 hours upon public launch. This achievement showcases the opportunities of CARV, a modular data layer utilized by Banana.

    TON's novel game, Banana, scores one million players in three days

    Banana, an idle game within the TON ecosystem, hit one million users in less that three days upon full-fledged public launch. According to its team's statement, the title boasts a total of 2.9 million in-game tasks completed by players, with 580,000 total social media accounts activated.

    Powered by CARV, a novel modular data layer for gaming and AI-centric use cases, Banana introduces a fictional world where users collect a wide array of bananas. Every in-game banana is equipped with its own attributes and rarities. 

    Clicking on bananas rewards players with points (peels), which can be converted into U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap.

    Leo, CGO of CARV, highlights the importance of this release for the entire ecosystem of TON amid the euphoria around tap-to-earn gamified apps:

    Banana’s launch is a pivotal moment for CARV’s expansion within the TON ecosystem. This underscores CARV’s role as a driving force in Web3 gaming adoption and user acquisition, introducing a novel model of play-to-earn. By introducing first-party game development and adtech capabilities, Banana not only expands our technological footprint but gives users a lifetime membership to passive income.

    The launch of Banana comes as an essential element of CARV’s overall business strategy, alongside its established data infrastructure and flagship gaming platforms, bringing first-party game development and adtech as key areas of its innovation. 

    Idle game on TON offers daily rewards

    At the same time, instead of exchanging in-game rewards for USDT, players can continue using it within the ecosystem in an array of activities.

    Without leaving the mobile application, players can trade their bananas for various rewards, including points and cash, ensuring engagement.

    Key features of Banana include daily banana rewards, varying peel rewards based on banana rarity and opportunities for additional bananas through tasks such as binding CARV ID, social media interactions and referrals. 

    Bananas are available at different prices for differing levels of rarity, with the most limited banana, Matrixnana, priced at 500 USDT in equivalent.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

