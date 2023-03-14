Carrieverse (CVTX) Token Now Listed by Top Exchanges BitMart, MEXC Global

CVTX, core native governance asset of novel metaverse platform Carrieverse, makes it to two Tier 1 exchanges

Carrieverse (CVTX), a multi-product crypto ecosystem focused on the metaverse, GameFi and wallets segments, has shared the details of its latest listing campaign. It is a crucial milestone in terms of the accessibility of CVTX and the functionality of the Cling toolkit.

CVTX token by Carrieverse now listed by BitMart and MEXC Global

According to the official statement shared by Carrieverse (CVTX) , a new-gen metaverse platform with mini-games and a cryptocurrency wallet, its core governance token, CVTX, becomes available on two top-tier CEXes simultaneously.

Image by Carrieverse (CVTX)

Namely, users of BitMart and MEXC Global can now add CVTX to their portfolios in a number of clicks. Both exchanges are listed in the top 15 ranking by leading independent tracker CoinGecko in terms of trading volume.

Launched in 2018, Seychelles-registered MEXC Global witnesses $2.2 billion in 24-hour trading volume, while BitMart processes $1.7 billion daily. Both exchanges support hundreds of trading pairs in the spot and derivatives segments. Per the estimations of analysts, BitMart and MEXC Global are of particular popularity in the Americas, so Carrieverse (CVTX) is getting ready for the spike of traffic from this region.

Previously, CVTX was listed by Gate.io, a Tier 1 exchange focused on Asian crypto enthusiasts. That is why the ongoing listing campaign turns Carrieverse (CVTX) into a global product.

Expanding opportunities for players and traders

David Yoon, the CEO of Carrieverse Co., Ltd, is excited by the importance of the two listings and is sure that they will unlock new opportunities for both GameFi enthusiasts and crypto traders:

CVTX can now be traded on three exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and MEXC Global. With the additional participation of global investors, including those in the North America ecosystem, we will focus our company-wide capabilities on completing the Web3 metaverse pursued by Carrieverse.

The team is looking forward to making its token available on additional platforms. Starting from March 13, it invites all users to join the celebration airdrop campaign. Exact details will be shared in the Discord and Twitter communities of Carrieverse (CVTX) .

On both exchanges, CVTX will be listed in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization.

New-gen ecosystem with metaverse, blockchain and wallet: What is Cling?

Carrieverse (CVTX) is a part of the multi-feature Web3 ecosystem that includes various products. It is underpinned by native blockchain platform Cling. Besides Carrieverse (CVTX), Cling also onboarded a cryptocurrency wallet and strategic MMORPG, SuperKola Tactics.

The team highlights that CVTX is a crucial element of interaction between various products within an ecosystem. Namely, it is a governance asset for both Carrieverse and SuperKola Tactics, but it can also be seamlessly exchanged for in-app utility tokens of the games.

Technically, Carrieverse (CVTX) boasts a series of mini games that can be played in the browser without installation. It highlights the inclusive and democratic mission of the ecosystem. To spread the word about Cling and its products, the team scored a number of partnerships in Q1, 2023. Contentos, Satoshi Club and Galxe joined the club of Cling's partners.

Following the announcement about the double listing, airdrop and new partnership, CVTX's price printed a local peak in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin on Gate.io. In early March 2023, it spiked over $0.20.