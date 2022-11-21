Cardano's Typhon Wallet Upgrades to Latest Version, Here's What Changed

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 11:26
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Typhon new wallet release comes with several features
Cardano's Typhon Wallet Upgrades to Latest Version, Here's What Changed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Typhon, the Cardano wallet, has announced a New Wallet Release with several new features, including improved dApp transaction (tx) confirmation, improved multi-recipient transaction (tx), improved multi-token selection and more.

The new update would also allow users to send NFTs directly from the gallery and likewise send the entire NFT collection directly from the gallery. Typhon supports sending and receiving CNFTs, native tokens and tokens with metadata registered with the registry.

As reported by U.Today, Typhon wallet received an upgrade to support multi-address transactions in June. This allowed users to send ADA or other supported tokens to multiple recipients in a single transaction, resulting in reduced transaction costs.

Aside from wallets like Daedalus and Typhon, which run on Cardano, IOG is developing Lace wallet for use in all blockchain operations.

Cardano network receives positive news

In the past week, to the joy of its community, Cardano unveiled Midnight, a zero-knowledge data protection-based sidechain and its upcoming token, DUST.

Related
Cardano Midnight: Monero Retracts Negative Statements

Over the weekend, Emurgo, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, announced its plans to launch USDA, a U.S.-pegged stablecoin.

USDA is expected to launch on the Anzens platform in Q1, 2023, where users will be able to tokenize their USD into USDA via credit/debit cards, wire transfers or conversion of Cardano's native ADA token, Emurgo stated.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Scam Alert: Fake Aptos Domain Name Service Promoted on Twitter
11/21/2022 - 14:07
Scam Alert: Fake Aptos Domain Name Service Promoted on Twitter
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Intends to Buy FTX’s Assets, SHIB Army Reaches New Milestone, Vitalik Buterin Will Bow to “Lord Elon Musk”: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/21/2022 - 13:50
Ripple Intends to Buy FTX’s Assets, SHIB Army Reaches New Milestone, Vitalik Buterin Will Bow to “Lord Elon Musk”: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Is Closer to Beginning, US Producer E-Smitty Predicts
11/21/2022 - 13:19
XRP Is Closer to Beginning, US Producer E-Smitty Predicts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide