Cardano's DeFi AdaLend (ADAL) to Organize Public Token Sale on March 14

Adalend, one of the first decentralized lending protocols on Cardano (ADA) blockchain, inches closer to public sale of ADAL tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After successfuly completing a presale round, AdaLend Finance Cardano-based protocol is ready to offer its ADAL token to retail investors on five launchpads.

AdaLend Finance releases its token on five launchpads: Save the date

According to the official announcement shared by popular Cardano-based decentralized lending/borrowing protocol AdaLend (ADAL), its core native utility and governance asset, ADAL, will be available on major IEO launchpads on March 14, 2022.

The ADAL token sale will go live on AdaPad, VelasPad, BSC Pad, PulsePad and EthPAD, i.e., the top-tier IEO launchpads focused on the communities of different blockchains.

The multi-phase IEO is organized to fuel the further growth of the AdaLend Finance (ADAL) product and its massive marketing campaign. Within this IEO, investors will be able to claim ADAL tokens at an exclusive price.

Once the IEO is completed, the token will be added to the spot trading suits of major centralized and decentralized exchanges to make its ecosystem liquid and accessible to a wide range of retail investors.

As covered by U.Today previously, AdaLend's seed funding round was completed with $540,000 raised from top VCs and angel investors.

Pioneering decentralized lending on Cardano (ADA): What is AdaLend?

AdaLend (ADAL) is a decentralized finance protocol focused on bringing all modern DeFi instruments to the technical basis of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

Its unique architecture will allow AdaLend (ADAL) clients to manage several lending pools via a native ADAL token. Each of them will work with its own unique inputs: liquidation model, utilization ratio and borrowing/lending interest rate.

The protocol will offer Incentivized Liquidity models in orer to make LP operations more profitable and resource-efficient regardless of the amount of their contribution.

Last but not least, the protocol will be governed in a fully decentralized way through independent referendums of ADAL token holders in a crucial protocol upgrade.