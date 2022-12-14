Dogecoin (DOGE) Copycat Created by Overhyped AI ChatGPT

Wed, 12/14/2022 - 16:19
Vladislav Sopov
Two developers employed AI bot ChatGPT to create dog-themed meme coin, here's what happened
Dogecoin (DOGE) Copycat Created by Overhyped AI ChatGPT
Joshua Baker, CEO of dAMM Finance DeFi protocol, shares the details of his experiments with AI-powered bot ChatGPT. Is it ready to build new generation of meme coins?

ChatGPT creates dog-themed memcoin AI Inu

Mr. Baker took to Twitter to demonstrate the first-ever cryptocurrency token with frontend entirely written by ChatGPT, the hottest AI bot trending in Q4, 2022.

According to him, ChatGPT has no problems taking OpenZepellin templates for ERC20 tokens on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and creating an upgradable token contract.

Then, ChatGPT designed all elements of token logic required for normal Ethereum-based tokens to operate. Working with Web3.js, Eth.js libraries was the hardest task for the AI bot, but it eventually "figured it out," dev says.

As of press time, AI Inu's (AIINU) token liquidity is injected into a purpose-made pool on Uniswap (UNI) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. The price of one token created by ChatGPT AI equals $0.0046.

ChatGPT beats most crypto founders, CZ says

To finish this eccentric experiment, developers asked ChatGPT about its plans for promotional and developmental roadmaps for the novel cryptocurrency.

The bot came up with a "terrifying" answer focused on building a solid brand, ruthless marketing campaign, engaging with the community and scoring a number of partnerships.

It is worth noting that, a week ago, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao asked ChatGPT about the way it would run a centralized cryptocurrency exhcange.

CZ was excited by the bot's answers and admitted that its vision is superior to that of most crypto projects' founders, including Binance's CZ himself.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

