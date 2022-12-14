Dogecoin (DOGE) Copycat Created by Overhyped AI ChatGPT

Joshua Baker, CEO of dAMM Finance DeFi protocol, shares the details of his experiments with AI-powered bot ChatGPT. Is it ready to build new generation of meme coins?
ChatGPT creates dog-themed memcoin AI Inu
Mr. Baker took to Twitter to demonstrate the first-ever cryptocurrency token with frontend entirely written by ChatGPT, the hottest AI bot trending in Q4, 2022.
Introducing AI INU, the first token and frontend entirely written by ChatGPT!— joshua (@JoshuaPaulBaker) December 13, 2022
Myself and @hmsimha spent a few hours getting ChatGPT to build an AI dog memecoin (all code by ChatGPT, background image by DALLE).
You can check it out here: https://t.co/7kbRE1qpE2
(Repos below)
1/5
According to him, ChatGPT has no problems taking OpenZepellin templates for ERC20 tokens on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and creating an upgradable token contract.
Then, ChatGPT designed all elements of token logic required for normal Ethereum-based tokens to operate. Working with Web3.js, Eth.js libraries was the hardest task for the AI bot, but it eventually "figured it out," dev says.
As of press time, AI Inu's (AIINU) token liquidity is injected into a purpose-made pool on Uniswap (UNI) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. The price of one token created by ChatGPT AI equals $0.0046.
ChatGPT beats most crypto founders, CZ says
To finish this eccentric experiment, developers asked ChatGPT about its plans for promotional and developmental roadmaps for the novel cryptocurrency.
The bot came up with a "terrifying" answer focused on building a solid brand, ruthless marketing campaign, engaging with the community and scoring a number of partnerships.
It is worth noting that, a week ago, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao asked ChatGPT about the way it would run a centralized cryptocurrency exhcange.
This AI beats most of the crypto exchange founders. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aEiz3tGPjX— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) December 6, 2022
CZ was excited by the bot's answers and admitted that its vision is superior to that of most crypto projects' founders, including Binance's CZ himself.