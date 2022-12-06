Cardano Spot Officially Announced, Here's What It Is

Tue, 12/06/2022 - 14:02
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano enthusiasts to receive their own social network thanks to blockchain's partner
Cardano Spot Officially Announced, Here's What It Is
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of Cardano's founding companies and partners, Emurgo, will create a social network for all enthusiasts of the project. The new method of communication will be called Cardano Spot.

The platform is expected to allow users to publish and share content that can be invested in, distributed and monetized. In addition to all that, the creators of Cardano Spot expect the social network to become the ultimate focal point for all the relevant information about blockchain that is currently scattered among various sources.

Globally, however, the creation of Cardano Spot is taking place as part of the formation of a new entity, Emurgo Media. The goal of the venture will be to create media products around the ecosystem of Cardano.

Cardano Spot is currently in beta testing, according to the Twitter account, which already has more than 1,500 followers. The official website, on the other hand, has offered to join the whitelist.

Related
May Cardano (ADA) Be 2023 Highlight of Cryptocurrency Market?

Building on Cardano

The new social network for Cardano enthusiasts should not have any problems finding users, at least not according to current data on the number of projects building on blockchain. At the beginning of December, it was reported that there are currently 1,149 projects being built on Cardano, of which 108 have already been launched.

#Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Terra's Team Allegedly Destroyed UST by Itself: Expert
12/06/2022 - 16:57
Terra's Team Allegedly Destroyed UST by Itself: Expert
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Seven Signals Say: Analyst Charles Edwards
12/06/2022 - 16:15
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Seven Signals Say: Analyst Charles Edwards
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
12/06/2022 - 15:58
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya