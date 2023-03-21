Cardano: Snoop Dogg's Iconic NFT Collection Unveiled by Clay Nation

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano NFT project Clay Nation has unveiled a new NFT collection, which it has tagged "Icons by Clay Nation." The edition is the first of its kind ever, and it features legendary musician Snoop Dogg. The "new claymation" is called "Snoop Dogg, Gin, and Juice."

In April 2022, Clay Nation launched its official collaboration with Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Brodus, and his son Champ Medici to bring iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to Cardano.

At that time, Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici held a Twitter space with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, which was hosted by Clay Nation.

The tie-up between the legendary musician and Clay Nation has seen the launch of a full-length music video for "Bron and Bronny," done in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus, known as Champ Medici.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson also appeared in the video.

Last year, Clay Nation also welcomed Champ Medici to the "Clay Mates" team to create strategic alliances and broaden its reach.

Last month, Clay Nation announced its integration with the Sandbox game, becoming the first Cardano project to accomplish such a feat.

The experience will be developed in cooperation with Smobler Studios, a creative agency based in Singapore. It bears mentioning that Clay Nation is not moving chains, as the integration is targeted toward interoperability.

In positive news for the Cardano ecosystem, the total number of ADA wallets has just smashed the four million mark. The number of native assets has also crossed the eight million mark and is currently 8,016,901 minted across 70,839 policies, according to pool.pm data.