Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details

Cardano-linked AI protocol SingularityNET and leading AI protocol Fetch.AI have announced an exciting collaboration.

"Exciting Collaboration Alert. We're teaming up with SingularityNET to tackle AI's biggest challenges," Fetch.AI said on its X page.

Our strategic partnership with @Fetch_ai promises a transformative impact on the development and deployment of #AI and #AGI within decentralized infrastructure frameworks. pic.twitter.com/cPEQJMqikD — SingularityNET (@SingularityNET) December 15, 2023

The groundbreaking partnership will focus on overcoming large language model "hallucinations" and enhancing multi-step reasoning using decentralized technology.

Large language models (LLMs) tend to generate incorrect or irrelevant outputs, or "hallucinations," which this partnership would address.

FET, the native token of the Fetch.AI blockchain, surged in reaction to the collaboration news and was up 6.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.72. FET token has likewise gained 35.21% in the last seven days.

SingularityNET's AGIX token was reflecting price gains, up 3.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.346.

Fetch.AI to receive game-changing upgrade

In a tweet, decentralized AI protocol Fetch.AI shared with its community a network upgrade governance proposal that will be released in a few weeks.

As such, Fetch.AI lays out an expected timeline, indicating that the proposal is planned to go live on Jan. 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

Then, on Jan. 15, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC, the upgrade will begin, and the network might have temporary downtime as a result of the upgrade.

The upcoming upgrade will introduce developer-focused enhancements and expanded hardware wallet support. Key new features, such as municipal inflation for MOBX and NOMX tokens, Cosmos-sdk app-DB pruning, Ledger Nano S-Plus support for enhanced security and macOS Ventura compatibility, will be introduced.