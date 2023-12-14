Advertisement
Crypto AI Tokens Render, Fetch.AI Join Market Surge With Double-Digit Growth

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
AI tokens skyrocket as crypto market sees fresh bullish impetus
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 13:20
Crypto AI Tokens Render, Fetch.AI Join Market Surge With Double-Digit Growth
Crypto AI tokens such as Render (RNDR) and Fetch.AI (FET) are recording double-digit gains as the market sees a fresh bullish impulse.

Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $43,000 for the first time since Monday's drastic drop, propelling the cryptocurrency market and shares of crypto-focused companies higher as the Federal Reserve (Fed) anticipated an interest rate reduction for next year.

While U.S. central bank officials left the Fed funds rate between 5.25% and 5.5% at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, they forecast the rate will fall to 4.6% by the end of 2024, implying three 25 basis point decreases.

Fetch.AI TradingView
FET/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

Crypto AI tokens also burst higher in line with the general market surge, with Render (RNDR) soaring 23% and Fetch.ai (FET) rising 16%.

AI token Render saw a massive intraday surge, with prices jumping from lows of $4.13 to $4.87. At the time of writing, RNDR had risen 21.61% in the previous 24 hours to $4.81. Increased investor demand and stronger market sentiment may be driving the price increase of RNDR.

Render has been on the rise since early November, after the emergence of a golden cross on its daily chart.

The RNDR rally accelerated after the price dipped to lows of $3.3 on Dec. 11, with the price marking three out of four days of gains. Today's surge achieved highs of $4.87, which had not been seen since January 2022.

FET, the native token of the fetch.ai network, has also benefited from the market's positive momentum, gaining rapidly for three days in a row.

Fetch.ai, like RNDR, had a steady price rise shortly following the appearance of a golden cross on its daily charts. The recent rise peaked at a high of $0.65, a level not seen since December 2021. 

