Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Innovation Starstream to Get Big Facelift, Here's What's Coming

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 12:31
    Cardano developer shares update on major Starstream overhaul
    Advertisement
    Cardano Innovation Starstream to Get Big Facelift, Here's What's Coming
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano (ADA) blockchain is set to get an upgrade in the area of zero-knowledge (zk) and UTXO-based smart contracts. This development, shared by Sebastien Guillemot, a notable developer in the Cardano space, might signal a new era in the cryptocurrency space.

    Advertisement

    Starstream to bring zk-proofs to web browsers on Cardano

    According to Guillemot, the development team is working on Starstream, a project for the Cardano ecosystem. The aim is to enable users to generate zk-proofs for smart contracts directly in web browsers and allow for scalable interactions with blockchains.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/20/2025 - 15:35
    Cardano Founder Hints at Game-Changing Release for ADA This August
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Notably, the innovation could eliminate the need for heavy backend tools. Guillemot says the team is working on optimizing the zk-proof size to make it lightweight and practical for blockchain applications. "Proofs should be about 16kbs once we get compression working," he said.

    The 16 kilobyte size suggests that Cardano is striving for efficiency and could challenge Ethereum's dominance in zk innovations. The innovation will leverage Cardano's more energy-efficient proof of stake.

    This is particularly exciting for developers who utilize zk rollups and browser-based dApps on UTXO blockchains. Although the Cardano development team has made a lot of progress, Guillemot says there is "still a lot of work left."

    Impact on developers, fees and ADA price

    Once this development goes live, it could have a positive impact on the Cardano ecosystem, as it would enhance scalability. It might enable Cardano to handle more transactions per block without relying on sequencers. This could increase the network’s throughput and make it more competitive.

    Additionally, a browser-based zk proof will lower the technical barriers for developers, and Starstream might attract a broader developer base to Cardano.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/18/2025 - 19:01
    Did Someone Really Pay $3.7 Million Cardano (ADA) Fee?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, the target of 16 kilobytes will reduce on-chain storage needs and might lead to lower transaction fees. If this is achieved, Cardano will become more attractive for high-frequency decentralized applications (dApps).

    Ultimately, if the development scales through, it could improve Cardano’s price by boosting investor confidence. As of this writing, ADA is trading at $0.8276, representing a 2.48% increase over the last 24 hours. The spike occurs as the asset attempts to reach the elusive $1 level once again.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 26, 2025 - 12:18
    80,000 BTC That Made Headlines Might Be From 2011 Hack, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Jul 26, 2025 - 11:46
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Innovation Starstream to Get Big Facelift, Here's What's Coming
    80,000 BTC That Made Headlines Might Be From 2011 Hack, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Missing XRP Ledger Blocks: Details
    Show all