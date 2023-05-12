Cardano Goes Global: Worldwide Workshops for Game-Changing Update Announced

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 18:00
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano Goes Global: Worldwide Workshops for Game-Changing Update Announced
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Input Output Global (IOG), EMURGO and the Cardano Foundation have revealed the list of selected applicants to lead workshops aimed at discussing CIP-1694. This proposal is intended to establish an on-chain decentralized governance mechanism for Cardano's Voltaire Era. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 75 applications received from a diverse range of locations worldwide, including North America, LATAM and Africa.

The Voltaire Era aims to create a decentralized and democratic network using a voting system and a treasury. Participants can use their stakes and voting rights to influence the network's development, promoting transparency and inclusivity for long-term viability. The workshops will take place from May to July, and their primary focus will be on exploring the latest developments in on-chain governance proposed in CIP-1694.

The in-person workshops will be held in more than 20 locations worldwide, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network, exchange ideas and collaborate with their local Cardano communities. There will also be more than 25 virtual workshops, making it possible for people who cannot attend in person to participate.

Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, stated that the Voltaire Era will serve as an example to the rest of the crypto industry on how to execute decentralized management, much like Cardano did with staking. By picking workshop candidates, the Cardano community has come one step closer to achieving this goal.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

