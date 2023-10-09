Cardano Founder Slams New Book on FTX Crash as “Apology Tour” for SBF

Mon, 10/09/2023 - 09:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson has taken jab at SBF and recently published Michael Lewis's book on FTX collapse
Cardano Founder Slams New Book on FTX Crash as “Apology Tour” for SBF
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Founder of Cardano, mathematician and billionaire Charles Hoskinson, has taken to the X social media platform to share his take on the recently released book on the scandalous collapse of the FTX crypto giant in November last year.

The book is called "Going Infinite," and it was written by Michael Lewis, the author of "The Big Short" bestseller, which provided the basis for the 2015 movie starring Brad Pitt, Christian Bale and Steve Carrel.

Cardano founder slams the book and SBF

Hoskinson published an X post, in which he referred to the new book by Michael Lewis as a "dumpster fire." The crypto billionaire assumed, perhaps half sarcastically, that an influential group of people within elite circles exists that "desperately want to somehow get a public exoneration for SBF" — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Hoskinson also reminded followers that the New York articles treated the guilty CEO gently and softly ("kid-glove treatment," Hoskinson called it) and now, he says, Michael Lewis, the writer of bestsellers based on true stories, has basically created a book which is nothing but "an apology tour" for SBF.

The Cardano creator called Bankman-Fried "the Bernie Madoff" of his generation, indignant at the fact that SBF is getting "a free pass by the media." "It really does show you how profoundly corrupt things have become especially if you have the right friends," Hoskinson concludes.

Related
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Attracts More Criticism from Cardano's Hoskinson

"Black Swan" author criticizes SBF and the book

This weekend, the renowned author of such bestsellers as "Black Swan," "Skin in the Game" and "Antifragile," Nassim Nicholas Taleb also poured criticism over Sam Bankman-Fried over his quote in the aforementioned Michael Lewis book, in which SBF criticized Shakespeare.

SBF stated that Shakespeare could hardly be the world's greatest writer since only a small amount of people back then (compared to now) was literate in Europe. The U.S. did not exist yet as a country then. Taleb stated that "the problem with pple like SBF is knowing a tiny bit of statistics to parrot abt it, but not understanding processes (that is, dynamics across time)." Taleb also made a point of reminding the community (and SBF, if he were reading it, perhaps) that "Shakespeare has survived nearly half a millennium of filtering by time."

#Charles Hoskinson #Sam Bankman-Fried #FTX
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Ledger Unveils Crucial Feature: Details
2023/10/09 09:44
XRP Ledger Unveils Crucial Feature: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Dives Under Crucial Support Level: Price Drop Incoming?
2023/10/09 09:38
XRP Dives Under Crucial Support Level: Price Drop Incoming?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Eyes Explosive 353% Surge in Large Transactions Worth 2.6 Trillion SHIB
2023/10/09 09:38
Shiba Inu Eyes Explosive 353% Surge in Large Transactions Worth 2.6 Trillion SHIB
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev