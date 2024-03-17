Cardano Founder Shuts Down 'FUD' About Hydra

Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address what he describes as "FUD" (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding one of Cardano's latest projects, Hydra.

Responding to claims that the Hydra protocol has been abandoned, Hoskinson reassured the community, stating that the development team is more productive and motivated than ever.

His message was clear: Hydra is moving forward with strong community engagement and significant enhancements to its protocol.

Is Cardano delivering on its promises?

The cryptocurrency community has not shied away from questioning the Cardano team's delivery on its ambitious road map.

An X user, @at0mcrypto, posed several pointed questions to Hoskinson, ranging from inquiries about the ERC20 converter to partnerships in Africa and Mongolia.

Hoskinson's response mentions notable achievements such as the successful launch of SingularityNET on Cardano — a billion-dollar asset, ongoing RealFi company efforts in Africa and the conclusion of developer training and pilot programs in Mongolia.

The erc20 converter resulted in sigularitynet on cardano which is a billion dollar asset, our Africa work continues through John via the RealFi company, we successful trained developers in Mongolia and concluded pilots with all the entities mentioned.



Sorry try again — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 16, 2024

Is Cardano popular with devs?

In another exchange that caught the community's eye, Hoskinson responded to a post from Chris Burniske, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency space.

Burniske noted that he had only received one deck from an independent team building on Cardano — contrasted with thousands from Ethereum-based teams — and prompted a direct response from Hoskinson.

The Cardano founder pointed out the irony in Burniske's statement.