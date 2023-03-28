Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin Launching zkEVM with Message to Polygon (MATIC)

Blockchain developer and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has reacted positively to the launch of an innovative network from the Polygon (MATIC) team, zkEVM. Congratulating the Polygon community, Hoskinson said it is really cool to see innovation like this in the crypto industry.

.@VitalikButerin did the symbolic first ever transaction on @0xPolygon #zkEVM and it has a message on it



"Millions of constraints for man, unconstrained scalability for mankind"



Goose bumps!! https://t.co/HLNiVyRLie pic.twitter.com/Ue0C1CuDTd — Sandeep Nailwal | sandeep. polygon 💜 (@sandeepnailwal) March 27, 2023

The zkEVM launch was attended by Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin himself, who signed the first symbolic transaction on the new network. The transaction contained a message that read: "Millions of constraints for man, unconstrained scalability for mankind."

It was a sort of homage to the start of Bitcoin when, in 2009, the mystical Satoshi Nakamoto encrypted the very first blockchain transaction for Hal Finney with a Times headline about the banking crisis. On zkEVM, however, the first transaction sent by Buterin was for 0vix, which is a decentralized finance protocol.

OKX, Ethereum and OKBChain

In addition to Hoskinson, the Polygon community and founder of OKCoin and OKX, Star Xu, congratulated the launch of the innovative network. For his part, the entrepreneur said it was an important milestone for the crypto industry.

Interestingly, OKX is now also working on its own Layer 2 EVM solution, called OKBChain (OKBC). According to the exchange's official statements, a test network for OKBC should be available very soon.