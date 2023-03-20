New OKX Blockchain Testnet to Launch Soon, Announces OKEx Founder

Mon, 03/20/2023 - 13:55
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto giant founder Mingxing 'Star' Xu brings clarity to new blockchain and OKXChain
New OKX Blockchain Testnet to Launch Soon, Announces OKEx Founder
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The founder of major cryptocurrency exchange OKX (formerly OKEx), Mingxing Xu, has shared on Twitter that the test network of the exchange's new blockchain, OKB Chain, will be available soon, and its development is proceeding without delay. Earlier in February, Star, as he is known in the crypto community, said that the release of the upcoming chain is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Testnet will launch soon,no delay https://t.co/iUDKflT6iT

— Star (@star_okx) March 20, 2023

Related
OKB Token Reaches All-Time High as OKEx Announces New Blockchain

OKB Chain v. OKX Chain (OKT)

According to Star, the new blockchain is a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum, a side chain that will have to evolve toward ZK (zero knowledge) technology. The current OKX Chain (OKT), on the other hand, is a Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain, says Xu. He also added that a WebAssembly update (WASM) will soon be available for this blockchain, which will enable the development of high-performance decentralized applications through such programming languages as Rust and C++.

Related
OKBChain Introduced by OKX: What Do We Know So Far?

Although OKX is one of the largest centralized exchanges, the crypto giant's development vector is clearly now set toward decentralization. The emergence of a new chain is also linked to this factor. In addition to OKB Chain, a significant move toward self-custody was the development of a native noncustodial wallet solution, which is seamlessly accessed directly from the OKX website or app.

#OKX #OKEx #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Parabolic Run Can Be Triggered by This Major Factor
03/20/2023 - 13:39
Dogecoin (DOGE) Parabolic Run Can Be Triggered by This Major Factor
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted by Swiss-Based Mobile Internet Provider via This Partnership
03/20/2023 - 13:20
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted by Swiss-Based Mobile Internet Provider via This Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 2 Billion Shiba Inu Burned Over Past Week, Here's How SHIB Price Reacts
03/20/2023 - 12:14
2 Billion Shiba Inu Burned Over Past Week, Here's How SHIB Price Reacts
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan