Cardano Founder Ends Speculation on Anti-XRP Conspiracy Involvement

In a recent Twitter exchange, Charles Hoskinson, the renowned creator of Cardano and one of the cofounders of Ethereum, decided to shut down once and for all the question of his involvement in the conspiracy against XRP. The response came after a follower presented him with a screenshot of emails purportedly sent by William Hinman, a prominent SEC functionary.

The emails in question reportedly contained discussions between Hinman and his colleagues, specifically regarding his speech in which he famously stated that Ethereum should not be classified as a security. These communications were deemed the catalyst for the so-called ETHGate, suggesting that Ethereum received favorable treatment from regulators in collusion with the crypto project, while other cryptocurrencies like XRP faced scrutiny.

Not Charlie

Hoskinson swiftly responded to the allegation, posting a tweet that clarified the timeline of events and firmly denied any involvement. He pointed out that the emails and other relevant artifacts cited were from 2018 and beyond, long after he had parted ways with the Ethereum team in June 2014. Hoskinson emphasized that his exit from Ethereum occurred before the events in question, which took place years later. "You got beef with Uncle Joe not Charlie," he stated, distancing himself from the controversy.

Hoskinson's history with Ethereum is well documented. He played a pivotal role as one of the five original founders, collaborating closely with Vitalik Buterin in the early days of the project. However, a difference in vision led to his departure from the team in 2014, as he advocated for a commercial approach, while Buterin favored a nonprofit direction.