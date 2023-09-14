Cardano Founder and UFO Enthusiast Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Mexican Alien News

Gamza Khanzadaev
Creator of Cardano blockchain Charles Hoskinson, known for his extraterrestrial aspirations, shares his take on alien corpses found in Mexico recently
Cardano Founder and UFO Enthusiast Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Mexican Alien News
The revelation of alien corpses presented to the Mexican Congress has sent shockwaves across the globe, and even prominent figures like Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA) and a renowned blockchain entrepreneur, could not resist sharing his thoughts on this extraordinary development.

Earlier this year, Hoskinson embarked on an otherworldly adventure as he joined an expedition team in pursuit of an interstellar meteor that had crash-landed near the coast of Papua New Guinea in the vast Pacific Ocean. This daring mission was part of the Galileo Project, which secured a substantial $1.5 million in funding from Hoskinson in March. 

Under the guidance of Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb and his student Amir Siraj, the expedition uncovered an interstellar meteor that had crash-landed on our planet from the depths of outer space back in 2014.

Alien Mexican mummy

In response to the sensational news emerging from Mexico, Hoskinson displayed his characteristic sense of humor, playfully suggesting that "Alien Mexican Mummy" would make a catchy name for a band.

The burning question now is whether Hoskinson will venture to Mexico in pursuit of further extraterrestrial clues. During the summer, the Cardano community expressed strong reservations about their project's leader's foray into the realm of UFOs. However, Hoskinson appeared undeterred by the community's concerns.

