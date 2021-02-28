Cardano Dominates Exchange Trading as Charles Hoskinson Calls Out "Salty" Haters

Cardano's trading volume has briefly surpassed that of Bitcoin on the Kraken exchange

The 24-hour trading volume of Cardano (ADA), the native token of the eponymous smart contract platform, has surpassed that of Ethereum, according to data provided by Messari.



Over $5.17 billion worth of the token has changed hands in one day.



ADA/USD also became the most-traded pair on the Kraken exchange before slipping to third place.



The ADA/USDT pair on the Binance exchange has generated nearly $2.5 billion worth of trading volume over the past 24 hours.

Cardano's daily volume is now 634 percent higher compared to just a month ago, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The bigger the coin, the bigger the target

After Cardano finally managed to topple its January 2018 high earlier this week, it revived the old “Ethereum killer” narrative that initially propelled its rise in 2017.

This, of course, provoked pushback from the Ethereum community whose members persistently accuse the project of being “vaporware” that is yet to deliver smart contracts after years of development.

In his recent tweet, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson took aim at detractors, urging Cardano fans to create a coin for “salty” haters:

Alright cardano fans, could you create an asset on cardano in March labeled no more tears? We can send NMT Coin to all these salty Twitter users.

The upcoming Mary hard fork will make it possible to create native assets on the Cardano blockchain.