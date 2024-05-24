Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Takes Dig at Bitcoin as ADA Makes It to Everest Sooner

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson highlights ADA's earlier summiting of Everest, taking jab at Bitcoin
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 15:04
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently pointed out that Cardano was the first cryptocurrency to make its mark on Mount Everest. This revelation came in response to a post claiming that ADA blockchain had reached the summit in 2022, following Michael Saylor's recent photo showcasing a Bitcoin flag at the top of the world's highest peak.

    Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy and a prominent Bitcoin advocate, posted a photo showing a climber delivering a Bitcoin flag to the summit of Mount Everest. This gesture was intended to highlight Bitcoin's global reach and dominance. 

    However, a subsequent post revealed that Cardano had already achieved this milestone two years prior. Charles Hoskinson responded to the post, ironically highlighting the advantage of Cardano over Bitcoin, particularly in terms of settlement time.

    What's the catch?

    Settlement time in blockchain refers to the duration it takes for a transaction to be confirmed and permanently recorded in the blockchain ledger. This is a critical aspect for users and businesses relying on cryptocurrencies for fast and efficient transactions. 

    Cardano's blockchain architecture is designed to process transactions more quickly and at a lower cost compared to Bitcoin

    Bitcoin, despite its market dominance, often faces criticism for its slower transaction speeds and higher fees, which are attributed to its proof-of-work consensus mechanism. In contrast, Cardano uses a proof-of-stake mechanism. This approach not only reduces the time it takes to settle transactions but also minimizes energy consumption.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

