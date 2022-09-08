Cardano Builder Introduces Daedalus Version for Mainnet. Here's What's New

Cardano builder Input Output has released the latest version the Daedalus wallet with several important fixes

Input Output, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, announced the release of the mainnet version of.

Version 5.0.0 fixes several issues such as errors when choosing syncing wallets during the process of redeeming incentivized testnet (ITN) rewards. It has also gotten rid of older Daedalus executables that wouldn’t get deleted in the previous versions after auto-update.

Daedalus 5.0.0 now also sends the correct amount of tokens if it gets altered during the process of fee calculation.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano developer Input Output released test versions of the Daedalus wallet.

The latest release comes on the cusp of the Vasil upgrade, which is expected to take place on Sept. 22.