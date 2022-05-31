Cardano Beats Ripple by Market Cap: CoinMarketCap

News
Tue, 05/31/2022 - 10:12
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple loses its spot in market cap top to Cardano
Cardano Beats Ripple by Market Cap: CoinMarketCap
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Thanks to Cardano's explosive growth of nearly 30% on May 31, the ADA token beats Ripple's XRP in CoinMarketCap's market capitalization top. Despite Cardano having 14 billion fewer coins in circulation, ADA breaks out at no. 6, with Ripple dropping to no. 7. Cardano currently has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion versus Ripple's $20.19 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

What's next for these crowd favorites?

Despite such a tight fight for their place in the sun, both projects are very similar to each other. Both Ripple and Cardano are community driven, but at the same time both have been under enormous pressure due to price perturbations for several years. Both have tremendous ambitions and put a lot of effort into establishing useful partnerships and even more into project development.

At the moment, Cardano and Ripple have already overtaken such projects as Solana, Polkadot, Tron and the rest of the popular competitors behind them. Nevertheless, looking at the companies that lead the market cap top, it seems that there is very little chance for Cardano and Ripple to reach the undisputed leaders.

In fifth place of the reviewed top confidently sits BNB with a capitalization of $52.1 billion and an astounding scope of activity, inflated by the authoritative CEO of Binance, CZ. The capitalization of BNB is two times higher than the capitalization of Ripple and Cardano, and if we compare them with ETH and BTC, the gap is 10 times bigger.

The question arises: How ambitious are Cardano and Ripple's plans, and will they be able to hold onto not only their current positions, but to move higher?

#Ripple News #Cardano #ripple #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Mirror Protocol Being Attacked as $2 Million Already Drained by Hacker
05/31/2022 - 10:38
Mirror Protocol Being Attacked as $2 Million Already Drained by Hacker
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release
05/31/2022 - 10:22
Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 99.9% of Crypto Will Definitely Crash, Major Coins Only Drop 90%: Dogecoin Creator
05/31/2022 - 09:36
99.9% of Crypto Will Definitely Crash, Major Coins Only Drop 90%: Dogecoin Creator
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan