Cardano-based Flickto Adds Its FLICK Token to ADAX Exchange

Following successful two-phase IDO, FLICK token debuts on a centralized exchange in two major trading pairs

Flickto (FLICK), a Cardano-based, community driven, media launchpad, expands its fundraising campaign. Now it shares the details of FLICK's debut on the centralized section of ADAX protocol.

FLICK goes live on ADAX CEX

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Flickto launchpad, its FLICK token is on its way to the ADAX centralized exchange.

ADAX is a multi-product ecosystem that addresses exchange between Cardano-based assets. Its suite of products includes a decentralized exchange on Cardano (ADA) with AMM, a centralized exchange and an Ethereum-Cardano converter (it allows every ERC-20 token to go live natively on Cardano).

FLICK token will debut on ADAX on Monday 14th Jan 2022, after the conclusion of its multi-phase, initial decentralized exchange offering procedure. Initially, FLICK token will be available in pairs with ADA, Cardano’s first asset, and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

ADAX exchange is fully KYC-neutral: all trading pairs are available with only intuitive registration. No ID verification is required to work with its crypto exchange suite. So far, it is the only centralized digital assets exchange focused on the Cardano community and its ecosystem.

Bringing additional value to ADA staking: What is Flickto?

FLICK token is a backbone element of the economic system of Flickto, a novel decentralized media launchpad on Cardano. Through its instruments, people can fund their favorite media products in a decentralized peer-to-peer manner.

Its proposition gained attention in the media distribution segment: the project is backed by media veterans Geraint Havard Jones and Ben Morris, who joined the advisory board of Flickto in 2021.

To supercharge the next phases of its product development, Flickto organized a multi-phase token sale of its FLICK tokens. Its most successful stage took place on Cardano’s mainstream launchpad, Kick.io.

Every phase of FLICK IDO ended up oversubscribed.

In the next 12 months, Flickto (FLICK) is going to deploy its mainnet version and organize its inaugural fundraising for early-stage media products popular among Cardano (ADA) community members.

Flickto (FLICK) pioneers the concept of Flickonomics which is the intersection between business, cryptocurrencies, and media segment. Flickonomics will make the interaction of actors from three parties mutually beneficial.