    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How great is chance of seeing upward move of Cardano (ADA) soon?
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 16:03
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers have failed to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.71% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish as the rate has come back to the support of $0.3852. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to $0.38.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.40. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further rise to the $0.41-$0.42 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume.

    All in all, sideways trading between $0.36 and $0.40 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    ADA is trading at $0.3893 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

