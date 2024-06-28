Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have failed to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.71% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish as the rate has come back to the support of $0.3852. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to $0.38.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.40. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further rise to the $0.41-$0.42 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume.

All in all, sideways trading between $0.36 and $0.40 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

ADA is trading at $0.3893 at press time.