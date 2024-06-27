DOGE Price Prediction for June 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some cryptocurrencies have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's fall, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. One should pay attention to the nearest resistance level of $0.1238. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may continue to the $0.1270 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the main levels. However, if the rise continues to $0.1292, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1320 zone.

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume has declined, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

In regard, consolidation in the zone of $0.12-$0.1350 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1249 at press time.