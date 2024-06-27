Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of DOGE finished yet?
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 15:07
    Some cryptocurrencies have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

    Despite today's fall, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. One should pay attention to the nearest resistance level of $0.1238. If the daily bar closes above it, the upward move may continue to the $0.1270 area.

    On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the main levels. However, if the rise continues to $0.1292, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1320 zone.

    A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume has declined, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    In regard, consolidation in the zone of $0.12-$0.1350 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1249 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

