Cardano (ADA) Price Jumps 14%, Where Is Price Heading?

Cardano (ADA) thrilled market participants when it posted remarkable price gains in the broader cryptocurrency space in early December. The asset appears poised to repeat the feat this month as ADA has soared in a significant rally to kick off 2025 positively.

ADA's soaring trading volume drives rally

In a notable development, ADA price briefly breached the $0.98 resistance level in a bid to reclaim the $1 price mark. A massive increase in trading volume might have driven this upsurge in price. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA’s trading volume rose 150.88% to $1.5 billion as investors actively traded the asset.

The ADA community remains bullish as they anticipate the current price growth to continue. They anticipate that ADA will flip December’s peak of $1.3264 soon if they can sustain the current momentum.

Historically, January has seen Cardano grow at an average of 20.4% in the last seven years, according to CryptoRank data. Hence, analysts anticipate the asset might climb to $1.20 soon. The soaring trading volume and historical precedence align with these expectations for ADA.

Meanwhile, an earlier U.Today report captured Michaël van de Poppe, a prominent crypto analyst who predicted upward price movement in the coming days. Van de Poppe described it as a “pretty heavy run upwards” for ADA.

The analyst says that ADA was likely experiencing the first upward wave in price and might record an all-time high (ATH) later in 2026.

Sustained growth on horizon

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has also given the community something to look forward to in 2025. Hoskinson highlighted that Cardano would focus on partnerchains to expand the blockchain’s ecosystem this year.

Cardano's founder listed other notable projects to look forward to, including the Bitcoin DeFi and Midnight Network push. The blockchain also hints at focusing on all dApp upgrades.