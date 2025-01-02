Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Price Jumps 14%, Where Is Price Heading?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano's 14% rally further pushes price to multi-week high
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 14:07
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano (ADA) Price Jumps 14%, Where Is Price Heading?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) thrilled market participants when it posted remarkable price gains in the broader cryptocurrency space in early December. The asset appears poised to repeat the feat this month as ADA has soared in a significant rally to kick off 2025 positively.

    Advertisement

    ADA's soaring trading volume drives rally

    In a notable development, ADA price briefly breached the $0.98 resistance level in a bid to reclaim the $1 price mark. A massive increase in trading volume might have driven this upsurge in price. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA’s trading volume rose 150.88% to $1.5 billion as investors actively traded the asset.

    Article image
    Cardano (ADA) 1D Price Chart: Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) 2025 Breakout Scenario Predicted by Crypto Analyst: Details
    Mon, 12/30/2024 - 15:44
    Cardano (ADA) 2025 Breakout Scenario Predicted by Crypto Analyst: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The ADA community remains bullish as they anticipate the current price growth to continue. They anticipate that ADA will flip December’s peak of $1.3264 soon if they can sustain the current momentum.

    Historically, January has seen Cardano grow at an average of 20.4% in the last seven years, according to CryptoRank data. Hence, analysts anticipate the asset might climb to $1.20 soon. The soaring trading volume and historical precedence align with these expectations for ADA.

    Meanwhile, an earlier U.Today report captured Michaël van de Poppe, a prominent crypto analyst who predicted upward price movement in the coming days. Van de Poppe described it as a “pretty heavy run upwards” for ADA.

    The analyst says that ADA was likely experiencing the first upward wave in price and might record an all-time high (ATH) later in 2026.

    Sustained growth on horizon

    Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has also given the community something to look forward to in 2025. Hoskinson highlighted that Cardano would focus on partnerchains to expand the blockchain’s ecosystem this year.

    Related
    Forgotten Gem? Cardano (ADA) Price Bottom May Be Here
    Sun, 12/29/2024 - 14:41
    Forgotten Gem? Cardano (ADA) Price Bottom May Be Here
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Cardano's founder listed other notable projects to look forward to, including the Bitcoin DeFi and Midnight Network push. The blockchain also hints at focusing on all dApp upgrades.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 2, 2025 - 13:53
    XRP Rockets to Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Amid Explosive 2025 Start
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 2, 2025 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Defies Death Cross: Possible Growth Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Jumps 14%, Where Is Price Heading?
    XRP Rockets to Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Amid Explosive 2025 Start
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Defies Death Cross: Possible Growth Scenarios
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD