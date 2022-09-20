Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20

Tue, 09/20/2022 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can rise against neutral mode of Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20
Some coins are trying to get back to the green zone after a few days of falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Unlike most of the other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.80%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways in the middle of the channel between the support at $18,540 and the resistance at $20,415. At the moment, the rate is closer to the lower line, which means that sellers are more powerful than buyers. However, if bulls can seize the initiative and return to the $20,000 mark, there are chances for further growth.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,139 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is feeling much better than Bitcoin (BTC), with a price change since yesterday of +0.43%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $1,300-$1,400 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,363 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

