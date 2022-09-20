BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20

Original U.Today article

Which coins can rise against neutral mode of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Some coins are trying to get back to the green zone after a few days of falling.

BTC/USD

Unlike most of the other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.80%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways in the middle of the channel between the support at $18,540 and the resistance at $20,415. At the moment, the rate is closer to the lower line, which means that sellers are more powerful than buyers. However, if bulls can seize the initiative and return to the $20,000 mark, there are chances for further growth.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,139 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is feeling much better than Bitcoin (BTC), with a price change since yesterday of +0.43%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $1,300-$1,400 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,363 at press time.