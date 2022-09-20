BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20

Some coins are trying to get back to the green zone after a few days of falling.
BTC/USD
Unlike most of the other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.80%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways in the middle of the channel between the support at $18,540 and the resistance at $20,415. At the moment, the rate is closer to the lower line, which means that sellers are more powerful than buyers. However, if bulls can seize the initiative and return to the $20,000 mark, there are chances for further growth.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,139 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is feeling much better than Bitcoin (BTC), with a price change since yesterday of +0.43%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $1,300-$1,400 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $1,363 at press time.