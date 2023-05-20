Cardano (ADA) Partners With Major Swiss-Based Fundraising Platform

Fintech innovator Acredius teamed up with Cardano Foundation to advance usage of blockchain in lending

Digital fintech platform Acredius, which delivers fundraising and lending/borrowing services, shares details of its newly-launched collaboration with Cardano (ADA).

Acredius inks partnership with Cardano Foundation, integrates ADA token into business

According to a statement shared by the team of Swiss-based fintech Acredius on Twitter, it has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Cardano Foundation, one of non-profits overseeing the progress of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

As the partnership is officially live, all customers of Acredius are able to leverage the Cardano (ADA) token to directly invest in small and medium Swiss enterprises. This is a major achievement for Cardano's (ADA) real-world usage strategy.

Moreover, the users of Cardano (ADA) will soon get access to the "Secondary Market" module of Acredius, which will make their holdings more liquid than ever before.

Ghassen Benhadjsalah, co-founder and CEO at Acredius, stresses the importance of the collaboration for the adoption and visibility of his service:

We are excited to join forces with Cardano, a leader in the blockchain space. This collaboration will benefit both parties and ease access to marketplace lending (...) Our client's needs and expectations are evolving. We strive to be at the forefront of innovation in the marketplace lending industry

As covered by U.Today previously, AI-based real-world projects might be the next focus area for Cardano's (ADA) expansion. Its creator Charles Hoskinson shared a concept of using ChatGPT in medicine.

More tokenization opportunities for SMEs on Cardano (ADA)

Besides starting to accept ADA as a payment instrument and unlocking new utility to its holders, Acredius is also going to join the dApps ecosystem of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

As per a statement of its team, it is going to deploy smart contracts on Cardano (ADA), the second-largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.

With Acredius launched on Cardano (ADA), both retail investors and SMEs will be exposed to easy-to-use tokenization tools to advance the fundraising procedures.