Cardano (ADA) Jumps 10%, Here's How Ecosystem Defied Market Turmoil

Mon, 03/13/2023 - 10:59
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
ADA up 10.75% at $0.338 after reaching intraday highs of $0.344
Cardano (ADA) Jumps 10%, Here's How Ecosystem Defied Market Turmoil
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano's ADA price made a sharp rebound after touching lows of $0.333 on March 12. At the time of writing, ADA was up 10.75% to $0.338 after reaching intraday highs of $0.344.

The leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), both gained more than 10% in the last day to recover all weekend losses when crypto markets crashed due to issues at Silicon Valley Bank.

The market recovery over the last 24 hours resulted in the liquidation of $221 million in shorts, or bets against price increases, surprising traders who had been anticipating a market-wide collapse.

Related
XRP, Cardano (ADA) Reveal Key Signal for Traders, Here's What to Know

As reported, on-chain analytics firm Santiment observed on Friday that several altcoins were underbought or in the "opportunity zone" due to recent losses sustained as a result of the market decline.

Cardano appeared in the opportunity zone, where prices are more likely to rise, according to Santiment's chart.

Ecosystem shows resilience

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI CEO, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce increased demand for Djed in the wake of the USDC and stablecoin depegging events over the weekend. According to him, "Throughout the storm, Djed has held its peg and will continue to do so."

Djed is the overcollateralized stablecoin developed in collaboration with COTI Network and Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG).

In a thread of tweets from the COTI Network, increased demand for DJED led to record trading volumes on DEXes and a spike in DJED minting.

Cardano DEX MuesliSwap has announced a significant milestone, the first Multi-Hop swap performed on Cardano DeFi. The transaction involved the concentrated LP ADA/DJED and the constant-product LP DJED/HOSKY pairs, as stated in a tweet.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) to Be Spent by David Gokhshtein on Daily Purchases: Details
03/13/2023 - 10:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) to Be Spent by David Gokhshtein on Daily Purchases: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Arthur Hayes Believes Bull Market Starts Now
03/13/2023 - 10:17
Arthur Hayes Believes Bull Market Starts Now
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC up 10%, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Believes Bitcoin Is Response to Sick Economy
03/13/2023 - 09:18
BTC up 10%, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Believes Bitcoin Is Response to Sick Economy
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Jumps 10%, Here's How Ecosystem Defied Market Turmoil
Cardano (ADA) Jumps 10%, Here's How Ecosystem Defied Market Turmoil
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) to Be Spent by David Gokhshtein on Daily Purchases: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) to Be Spent by David Gokhshtein on Daily Purchases: Details
Arthur Hayes Believes Bull Market Starts Now
Arthur Hayes Believes Bull Market Starts Now
BTC up 10%, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Believes Bitcoin Is Response to Sick Economy
BTC up 10%, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Believes Bitcoin Is Response to Sick Economy
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 2,400%, Here's How Price Is Reacting
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 2,400%, Here's How Price Is Reacting
Binance Delivers $1 Billion Blow to Crypto Bears
Binance Delivers $1 Billion Blow to Crypto Bears
Circle Business Operations to Resume Monday Morning: CEO
Circle Business Operations to Resume Monday Morning: CEO
Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
SHIB Price Analysis for March 12
SHIB Price Analysis for March 12
Show all