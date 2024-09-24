    Cardano (ADA) Hits First Major Breakthrough in Weeks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano now back to top 10 ranking
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 10:37
    Cardano (ADA) Hits First Major Breakthrough in Weeks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) is in the spotlight as one of the few top altcoins with residual gains at a time when many digital currencies are shedding their gains. Over the past 24 hours, Cardano has rallied by 5.19% to $0.3705. This is a breakthrough, as its market capitalization has now jumped to $13.32 billion.

    Advertisement

    Return to big leagues

    This mega bump in Cardano’s market cap has pushed it back into the top 10 most capitalized digital currencies. While this ranking changes regularly, it is a sign of growth for a protocol that made the headlines on different occasions this past week.

    Related
    XRP Dwarfs Cardano, Ethereum by Weekly Institutional Inflows
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 15:11
    XRP Dwarfs Cardano, Ethereum by Weekly Institutional Inflows
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain dropped from the top 10 earlier this month, as Tron (TRX) recorded an impressive bump in ecosystem sentiment. The meme coin pivot for the blockchain triggered a lot of positivity that saw TRX rise as high as the ninth asset ion the market.

    The implication was that Cardano was displaced and stayed below the top ranking for weeks. The recent uptick marks a mini-milestone that ADA investors might appreciate. Whether Cardano now stays on top remains another crucial conversation overall.

    Maintaining Cardano innovation trail

    Despite the current price action, the innovators behind Cardano, including Charles Hoskinson, are more focused on innovation.

    Recently, Cardano was featured in a poll, along with Ethereum and Solana, as the community sought out the protocol with the best technology. Unsurprisingly, the community voted en masse for Cardano, a major validation of its innovation.

    Related
    Cardano Bears Stun Bulls Amid Fight for Rebound
    Fri, 09/20/2024 - 15:15
    Cardano Bears Stun Bulls Amid Fight for Rebound
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Also, Cardano developers have made a breakthrough in establishing a direct interoperability route to the Bitcoin ecosystem. A smart contract deployed on Plutus V3 Engine will make this possible, as announced by ecosystem developer elraulito and confirmed by Charles Hoskinson.

    Overall, more usable products might help Cardano stay relevant, helping the price sustain its growth momentum in the long term.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 10:09
    Ripple Issues Big New RLUSD Batch Ahead of Stablecoin Launch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 9:55
    Vitalik Buterin Warns of Hidden Ethereum Attack Risks
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Hits First Major Breakthrough in Weeks
    Ripple Issues Big New RLUSD Batch Ahead of Stablecoin Launch
    Vitalik Buterin Warns of Hidden Ethereum Attack Risks
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD