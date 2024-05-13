Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This technical event occurs against backdrop of market uncertainty, adding to speculation about ADA price action
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 12:55
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market value, has formed what is known in technical analysis as a "death cross." This event marks the first occurrence of such a pattern for ADA in the year 2024.

    A death cross is a technical chart pattern that occurs when an asset's short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average. This pattern is often interpreted as a bearish signal that could precede a downward trend.

    Cardano's ADA witnessed its 50-day and 200-day SMAs cross bearishly over the weekend, confirming the first death cross in 2024. 

    The last time ADA witnessed a death cross event was in June 2023, when prices briefly rose for weeks before declining. However, Cardano would bottom out four months later before beginning a month-long rally that concluded in highs of $0.76 in March 2024. In the process, Cardano created another golden cross in November 2023.

    This technical event occurs against a backdrop of market uncertainty, adding to speculation about ADA price action. While moving average crossovers are lagging indicators and considered unreliable as standalone predictors, they nonetheless reflect the sentiment and momentum on the market.

    It is also worth noting that ADA's price movement is not simply determined by chart patterns. Fundamental developments in Cardano and the overall crypto market can have a substantial impact on ADA's market value. 

    Following Cardano's latest death cross, ADA's price reached a bottom in the months that followed, and the crypto community is keenly watching ADA's price behavior in this regard. 

    While the short-term outlook may be clouded by uncertainty, crypto enthusiasts believe ADA might ultimately weather the storm and emerge stronger in the long run. 

    As past performance does not guarantee future results, it is unclear whether this indicates the start of a bearish phase or a temporary blip in ADA's trajectory.

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

