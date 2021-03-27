Cardano (ADA) Enters Its Last Epoch Before Crucial Decentralization Milestone: See the Numbers

Sat, 03/27/2021 - 14:37
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Cardano (ADA) Proof-of-Stake blockchain is approaching D-day. What will happen on March 31, 2021?
On March 31, 2021, the update will be massive for Cardano (ADA) decentralization. Starting from this date, ADA stakers will be responsible for all blocks on the Cardano (ADA) mainnet.

D-day is coming

The Cardano (ADA) blockchain is going through its last phase ("epoch") in which federated nodes are assisting stake pool operators in block production. On March 31, the d-parameter will be reduced to zero.

Cardano (ADA) is getting closer to D-day
Image via Twitter

Cardano (ADA) inventor and CEO of Input Output HK, Charles Hoskinson, has taken to Twitter to yet again outline the importance of the upcoming transition.

Two days ago, on March 25, 2021, Input Output HK successfully submitted a proposal to implement the update into Cardano's (ADA) codebase. As a result, at the boundary of epoch 257, the d-parameter will finally be reduced to zero.

Since the launch of ADA staking, the hard-coded mechanism reduced it by two percent (0.02) per epoch. Thus, more and more computational power from the staking pool entered the network.

All eyes on Cardano's (ADA) smart contracts

Hand in hand with reducing the d-parameter, Cardano (ADA) is adjusting another decentralization metric, the k-parameter. It prevents large-scale pools from obtaining control over block production.

Cardano (ADA) Approaching Full Decentralization While ADA Price Retraces 29% from ATH

As covered by U.Today previously, this concept erases the risks of Cardano evolving into a "whale-dominated" blockchain.

On March 26, 2021, Mr. Hoskinson also introduced the roadmap for smart contracts rollout on Cardano (ADA). The Alonzo hard forkwhich will activate smart contract functionality in testnetwill go live next month.

