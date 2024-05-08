Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Death Cross Creates Opportunity

    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano is candidate for potential early buy, suggests indicator
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 9:14
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano is showing signs that might interest buyers looking for potential entry points at lower prices, according to technical indicators. A key tool guiding this analysis is the Relative Strength Index. Currently, the RSI indicates that ADA, along with several other major cryptocurrencies, may be positioned in slight buy zones.

    The RSI is particularly useful in identifying potential reversals in market trends, suggesting that assets are either overbought or oversold. For Cardano, the RSI suggests that the asset is verging toward being oversold, traditionally a hint that it might be a good time to consider buying. This comes at a critical juncture as ADA's price hovers around $0.44, a level that has previously acted as a strong support.

    ADAUSDT
    Cardano/USDT Chart by TradingView

    There is a noticeable decline in trading volume, suggests the chart. Typically, decreasing volume in conjunction with price stabilization can indicate that selling pressure is diminishing, potentially setting the stage for a trend reversal.

    Another point of interest is the positioning of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average relative to the 100-day EMA. If the 50 EMA were to cross below the 100 EMA, it could signal a "death cross," which is often interpreted as a bearish indicator for future price movements. While this scenario might seem concerning, it could also enhance the argument that ADA is currently undervalued, reinforcing its status as a "buy low" candidate.

    For those considering Cardano early entry, it is crucial to understand that momentum indicators are lagging and are not predicting the future by any means. The possibility of a price reversal depends on more factors than you might think.

    Although the potential for a price drop below the $0.44 level exists, the overall technical analysis suggests that ADA might soon reach a point where the risk-to-reward ratio tilts favorably for buyers.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

