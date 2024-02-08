Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Adds $2 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 62% Volume Surge

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts are celebrating as popular cryptocurrency defies expectations, adding staggering $2 billion in just 24 hours
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 13:22
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts are rejoicing as the cryptocurrency witnessed an astonishing surge in price over the past 24 hours, adding a staggering $2 billion to its market value. The cryptocurrency market was taken by storm as ADA soared by over 12%, propelling its market cap to a whopping $18.88 billion.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Forms Bullish Pattern That Might Trigger 32% Rally

The surge in price was accompanied by a remarkable surge in trading volume, which skyrocketed by an impressive 62% within the same period. This surge in trading activity has firmly established Cardano as one of the market leaders among the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of returns over the past day, ranking fifth in this regard.

""
ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Cardano upsets bears

Data provided by CoinGlass reveals a significant development in market dynamics, with ADA bears suffering a brutal blow. A total of 1.3 million liquidations were recorded with the Cardano token, of which a staggering 1.03 million were short positions – a clear indication of sellers' plight in the face of ADA's bullish momentum.

""
Source: CoinGlass

The increased trading activity on Cardano was anticipated, with reports from U.Today highlighting the heightened interest in ADA as early as yesterday. However, the extent of ADA's surge caught many off guard, particularly investors with bearish sentiments.

Related
Cardano up 54% in Trading Volume, But What's With ADA Price?

As of now, Cardano is trading at $0.53 per ADA, marking its highest value since the end of January. The burning question on everyone's mind is whether this momentum will sustain itself in the days to come. 

While the future remains uncertain, there is no denying that ADA has undeniably seized the headlines today, leaving Cardano enthusiasts alike eagerly awaiting what the future holds for this dynamic cryptocurrency.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

