Cardano (ADA) Forms Bullish Pattern That Might Trigger 32% Rally

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano (ADA) brandishes bullish indicator with price target of $0.68
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 9:26
Cardano (ADA) Forms Bullish Pattern That Might Trigger 32% Rally
The broader digital currency ecosystem is on a revival course at the moment, with many altcoins wriggling out of their losses for the month. Cardano (ADA) is also riding the tide with its price soaring as high as 6% in the past 24 hours to $0.513. With the current outlook, the coin has now pared off all of its losses for the week, with gains now coming in at 4.18%.

Drawing on the price outlook of Cardano, top market analyst Ali Martinez revealed that Cardano has formed a Descending Triangle setup on its daily chart, a bullish showcase that implies more uptrends are underway. According to Martinez, if the current bullish scenario is sustained and ADA closes above the $0.53 level, the coin could go on a parabolic journey with a potential 32% surge.

In his estimate, this rally in Cardano’s price from the current level could push the coin as high as $0.68. Notably, Cardano has not retested the resistance point at $0.6 since Jan. 11 of this year. This implies the $0.6 level is an important level that, if breached, might signal a more ambitious rally is likely.

Cardano ecosystem effect

Cardano is one of the few protocols whose ecosystem fundamentals can permit its projected growth outlook. Substantially, Cardano investors can base their investments on the real-world applications of numerous solutions from the blockchain.

The Cardano Light Wallet Lace is one of the innovations from the blockchain’s parent company Input Output Global (IOG). Allowing users to store their assets and conduct transactions, Lace offers Cardano users the same benefits as any other Web3-based wallet.

Cardano is also an advanced blockchain with a dedicated community of developers constantly working to ensure upgrades and innovations remain consistent on the blockchain. Overall, Cardano has what it takes to truly back its future growth, and the current upshoot might be the start of something big.

article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

