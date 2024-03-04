Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Adds $2 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 42% Volume Surge

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano (ADA) soars, gaining $2 billion in 24 hours with 32% volume surge
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 16:05
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the cryptocurrency experiences an impressive surge, adding a staggering $2 billion to its market value within a 24-hour trading session. This significant increase has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency market, with ADA witnessing a surge of over 7%, propelling its market cap to an impressive $27.68 billion.

Accompanying this surge in price is a notable uptick in trading volume, which surged by an impressive 42% during the same period, according to CoinGlass. This surge in trading activity has solidified Cardano's position as one of the market leaders among the largest cryptocurrencies, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE) in terms of returns over the past day. The surge has pushed the combined turnover for spot and derivatives markets to nearly $3 billion.

Constituting 9% of the asset's total market capitalization, this surge in trading activity aligns with a normative level of market engagement, indicating robust investor interest.

Cardano (ADA) price outlook

""
ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

At its current value of $0.78 per ADA, Cardano is marking its highest value since April 2022. With such substantial gains, investors and enthusiasts alike are speculating on whether this upward momentum will persist in the days ahead.

ADA's recent surge underscores the growing interest in the project, fueled by its continued development and innovative features. With a focus on scalability, interoperability and decentralization, Cardano has positioned itself as a formidable contender in the cryptocurrency landscape, drawing attention from investors seeking promising projects with long-term potential.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

