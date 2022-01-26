Burger King Supports Elon Musk on Dogecoin Tweet Addressed to McDonald's

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the Twitter account of another U.S. fast food giant, Burger King, tweeted in response to Elon Musk addressing McDonald's regarding Doge, the Dogecoin community began asking Burger King when it plans to begin accepting DOGE.

Does Burger King support Elon Musk and Doge?

On Jan. 25, the Tesla boss and the biggest supporter of the original meme crypto, Dogecoin, Elon Musk tweeted that he would eat a Happy Meal during a live TV broadcast if McDonald's starts accepting Dogecoin payments for fast food.

McDonald's declined the offer, stating that in order for that to happen, Tesla should begin accepting "Grimacecoin" first. This brought great disappointment to the Doge community, with some members wondering why it took the McDonald's team a whole 10 hours to generate such a "cute" response.

However, Burger King also responded to Elon Musk, posting a slightly vague tweet that might be viewed as support.

only a king knows what da coin do — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 25, 2022

Speaking of McDonald's and crypto, in El Salvador, the company already accepts Bitcoin, as of last year, when the president officially adopted BTC as a means of payment in the country.

Doge community believes in Burger King and Dogecoin

The DOGE community took this response as a hint that Burger King might not mind accepting DOGE, and the thread took a speculative direction, although no confirmation from the McDonald's rival has been received.

In late 2019, it was reported that Burger King began to accept Bitcoin Cash; this was confirmed by the coin's biggest evangelist, Roger Ver.

The company had also started accepting Bitcoin in Germany but then gave up on it.