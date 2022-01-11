BTC/USDT Pair Goes Live on Utopia's Crypton Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, makes its debut in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar, on no-KYC exchange Crypton by the Utopia P2P team.

Utopia P2P opens trading on BTC/USDT pair

According to the official announcement shared by the team of privacy-focused crypto exchange Crypton, a new major trading pair goes live in its spot suite of assets. Starting from Jan. 11, 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) is available on Crypton in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin.

💻Welcome BTC on no KYC Crypton Exchange



Bitcoin BTC is now available on the most secure no KYC exchange – Crypton Exchange backed by #UtopiaP2P. So what advantages do BTC fans have now? Read more here: https://t.co/sR7OQcvLjs pic.twitter.com/833ZQwaLta January 11, 2022

BTC/USDT is the most popular trading pair in the cryptocurrencies realm. Trading on this pair allows users to convert Tether (USDT), the blockchain-based equivalent of the world's largest reserve currency, into flagship digital asset Bitcoin (BTC). Almost every crypto trader started his/her "career" with the BTC/USDT pair in spot or derivatives modules of crypto exchanges.

As Crypton Exchange is 100% KYC-agnostic, neither due diligence checks nor verification is required to buy Bitcoin (BTC) in a peer-to-peer manner. While governmental crackdowns on crypto are accelerating, this opportunity will definitely attract more and more novel crypto enthusiasts as an endpoint to the Web3 world.

Bitcoin (BTC) becomes the latest cryptocurrency of Crypton Exchange's assets toolkit. Besides BTC and USDT, users of Crypton can purchase its core native asset, CRP, the first-ever anonymity-first stablecoin Utopia USD (UUSD) and Monero (XMR), the most mainstream privacy coin of the crypto sphere.

Crypton Exchange attempts to create an all-in-one ecosystem with nearly instant execution of orders and the lowest fees. Some trades are available with zero fees.

Multi-currency crypto ecosystem with no KYC: What is Utopia P2P?

Crypton Exchange is an integral part of Utopia P2P's family of products. While working with Utopia P2P's products, users do not need to pass through KYC checks: users just need to download the Utopia P2P desktop client, register as a Utopia client and obtain a public key. This public key will serve as an anonymous registration tool and identification instrument in Utopia P2P's ecosystem.

Utopia P2P ecosystem is attack- and censorship-resistant: even in the event of a government shutdown, all mechanisms of Utopia P2P would be available through a desktop application. Security instruments of Utopia P2P are updated constantly to maintain an unmatched level of safety and anonymity for all crypto enthusiasts.

Utopia P2P is backed by a large and passionate community of enthusiasts; all newcomers to crypto can leverage the expertise of thousands of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Web3 OGs.

As covered by U.Today previously, Crypton Exchange is a part of the Utopia P2P ecosystem with a mailing client, messenger and peer-to-peer cryptocurrency wallet.

Utopia advocates the ideology of 100% decentralization and anonymity and addresses major bottlenecks of the Web3 segment in 2022 with cutting-edge technological tools.