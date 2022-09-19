Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 19

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bullish trend return by end of week?
The weekend's growth has been quickly absorbed by the bears' pressure.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has changed by -2.63% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the $18,540 level. At the moment, the rate is back above the crucial $19,000 zone. If buyers can hold it, one can expect a slow approach to $20,000. However, it may take weeks for it to happen.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,280 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 5.88%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has come back to the channel after breaking out of it, which means that the coin is not yet ready for midterm growth. However, if the decline stops, bulls can use it to get more energy for the impulse to the $0.37 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3563 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 7%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Litecoin (LTC) has bounced back to the support level at $51.63 against the high selling volume. However, if the daily candle closes near it, bears have the chance to break out, followed by a sharp fall to the $47.50 area.

Litecoin is trading at $52.24 at press time.

