BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for March 29

Bulls keep the pressure as most of the coins remain in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its growth, rising by 0.70% since yesterday.
After the false breakout of the $48,000 mark, bulls are not abandoning attempts to fix above it once again. Such a statement is also confirmed by increased buying trading volume.
If the daily candle fixes above the $48,000 mark, the vital mark of $50,000 can already be achieved this week. In another case, bears may seize the initiative and return the rate below $47,000 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $47,629 at press time.
XRP/USD
The price of XRP has gone up by 1% over the past 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate is coming back to the mark of $0.90—which bulls could not attain yesterday.
If they can get to this level today, there is a chance to see the breakout of the blue line within the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.8811 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today as the altcoin has risen by 2.16%.
Cardano (ADA) is almost trading above yesterday's peak at $1.246. However, one needs to pay close attention to the resistance level at $1.263. In case of a false breakout, the rate may come back to the support at $1.190 in the first few days of April.
ADA is trading at $1.234 at press time.