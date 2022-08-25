BTC Maxi Mike Alfred Reveals 10 Million ADA Holdings Bought in 2018

Thu, 08/25/2022 - 10:35
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Mike Alfred turns spotlight once again on Cardano
BTC Maxi Mike Alfred Reveals 10 Million ADA Holdings Bought in 2018
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin maxi Mike Alfred has turned the spotlight on Cardano once more by tweeting that he bought 10 million ADA in 2018 and would like to give them away. He tweeted, "In 2018, I bought 10,000,000 Cardano tokens and then completely forgot about them. I found them today when I was doing a full audit of my crypto holdings."

However, the claims of the 10 million ADA holdings and the subsequent giveaway were taken with a pinch of salt by Twitter users who queried how it was possible to forget such a large quantity of holdings. To several, "it sounded too good to be true," while others dismissed the possibility of him having such holdings.

A well-known altcoin critic, Mike Alfred, often uses any available opportunity to criticize Ethereum, Solana and even Cardano, while touting Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today, Alfred praised Bitcoin and disparaged Ethereum, Solana and Cardano. He maintained that Bitcoin was superior since it had stable block issuance and processing since its beginning.

Related
Wealth Manager Mike Alfred May Have Left Secret Message for Cardano Community in His Recent Tweet

Alfred then observed that, despite Cardano's subpar market performance, the network continues to expand, enabling programmers to create scalable, affordable and effective decentralized solutions and apps.

Vasil "closer" than ever

According to the analytic platform Pool Tool, 40% of Cardano stake pool operators have updated their nodes to 1.35.3. For the Vasil implementation, 75% of the nodes must be in the latest version.

On Aug. 23, another significant milestone was reached in Vasil testing as the hard fork combinator event occurred on YoloNet.

Cardano YoloNet, a new public testnet, was spun up by IOG on Aug. 19, and SPOs began testing in this mixed-node environment.

#Bitcoin #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano Aiming for Bounce from Fundamental 200-Week Support Level: Crypto Market Review, August 25
08/25/2022 - 15:12
Cardano Aiming for Bounce from Fundamental 200-Week Support Level: Crypto Market Review, August 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano: Here’s What Might Prompt Mainnet Launch per Tim Harrison as 40% of SPO Upgrades to Vasil Node
08/25/2022 - 14:41
Cardano: Here’s What Might Prompt Mainnet Launch per Tim Harrison as 40% of SPO Upgrades to Vasil Node
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Breaks Important Level and Aims at $23,000 in Anticipation of Jackson Hole Event
08/25/2022 - 14:30
Bitcoin Breaks Important Level and Aims at $23,000 in Anticipation of Jackson Hole Event
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev