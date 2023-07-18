BTC Evangelist Max Keiser Gives Fine Proof That “Everything Goes Zero Against Bitcoin”

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 15:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin maximalist has shown that this time everything indeed goes zero against BTC
BTC Evangelist Max Keiser Gives Fine Proof That “Everything Goes Zero Against Bitcoin”
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Mak Keiser has taken to Twitter to comment on the recent report on institutional inflows in crypto assets published by CoinShares.

The report showed that this time the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has massively outperformed all other crypto assets – XRP, ETH, BNB, LTC and other altcoins. He proudly wrote that "everything goes zero against Bitcoin".

BTC received $139.8 million of investments from various institutional funds, which is 99% of all the inflows registered by CoinShares last week.

Month-to-date Bitcoin investments with CoinShares, according to the report, constituted $277 million and year-to-date ones comprised $571 million. Ethereum saw outflows of $1.6 million last week. Investors put only $0.1 million in XRP, $0.5 million in Solana and $0.3 million in Litecoin.

Cardano and Polygon inflows comprised $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Related
Tens of Billions of SHIB Sent to and From Binance as Shiba Inu Price Drops Overnight

Mature holders accumulating Bitcoin, not selling it – Glassnode

Glassnode analytics company has shared that the Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply metric has remained at the recently reached an all-time high of 14.5 million BTC. This may indicate, the tweet says, that seasoned investors now prefer to buy and hodl Bitcoin rather than sell or distribute it.

Last Friday, Bitcoin soared above the $31,000 level on the news of the court announcing XRP a non-security asset. XRP itself soared by over 70% in light of the news. However, as the new week started, Bitcoin went down below the $30,000 level as liquidity seems to be drained away from the market. Besides, short-term holders and miners have been actively selling Bitcoin as it reached the recent high.

#Max Keiser #Bitcoin News #XRP News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shibarium Surpasses Major Milestone, Fox Business Anchor Calls XRP Army 'Cult,' American Banks May Tap XRP for Cross-Border Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/18/2023 - 15:11
Shibarium Surpasses Major Milestone, Fox Business Anchor Calls XRP Army 'Cult,' American Banks May Tap XRP for Cross-Border Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Litecoin (LTC) Price History Reveals Ugly Truth About Halving
07/18/2023 - 15:07
Litecoin (LTC) Price History Reveals Ugly Truth About Halving
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Fell Below $30,000
07/18/2023 - 14:49
Here's Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Fell Below $30,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide