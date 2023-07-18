BTC Evangelist Max Keiser Gives Fine Proof That “Everything Goes Zero Against Bitcoin”

Prominent Bitcoin maximalist has shown that this time everything indeed goes zero against BTC

Mak Keiser has taken to Twitter to comment on the recent report on institutional inflows in crypto assets published by CoinShares.

The report showed that this time the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has massively outperformed all other crypto assets – XRP, ETH, BNB, LTC and other altcoins. He proudly wrote that "everything goes zero against Bitcoin".

BTC received $139.8 million of investments from various institutional funds, which is 99% of all the inflows registered by CoinShares last week.

Month-to-date Bitcoin investments with CoinShares, according to the report, constituted $277 million and year-to-date ones comprised $571 million. Ethereum saw outflows of $1.6 million last week. Investors put only $0.1 million in XRP, $0.5 million in Solana and $0.3 million in Litecoin.

Cardano and Polygon inflows comprised $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Mature holders accumulating Bitcoin, not selling it – Glassnode

Glassnode analytics company has shared that the Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply metric has remained at the recently reached an all-time high of 14.5 million BTC. This may indicate, the tweet says, that seasoned investors now prefer to buy and hodl Bitcoin rather than sell or distribute it.

Last Friday, Bitcoin soared above the $31,000 level on the news of the court announcing XRP a non-security asset. XRP itself soared by over 70% in light of the news. However, as the new week started, Bitcoin went down below the $30,000 level as liquidity seems to be drained away from the market. Besides, short-term holders and miners have been actively selling Bitcoin as it reached the recent high.