XRP Trading Now Available on Major European Exchange: Details

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 12:37
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Less than week after historic ruling, XRP makes its debut on next-gen European exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In a significant development for the community, Liechtenstein-based European exchange LCX has announced the addition of XRP to its trading platform. Starting July 20, XRP enthusiasts can now engage in trading the token against three pairs: USDC, EUR and LCX's native token.

LCX, a compliant and regulated next-generation exchange, has been making waves in the industry. The platform proudly boasts approvals for nine blockchain registrations, a testament to its commitment to offering a diverse array of blockchain services. Founded in 2018, LCX has rapidly established numerous partnerships, from Animoca Brands to the prestigious World Economic Forum.

Despite the exchange's growing reputation, its trading volume has remained notably low. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total turnover on LCX currently stands at approximately $1.3 million, with Ethereum leading the pack in trading volume.

Nevertheless, this move to include XRP is expected to bring substantial attention to the exchange and attract new traders looking to diversify their portfolios.

Europe and XRP

XRP is no stranger to the European market, as it is already available for trading on platforms like BitPanda, EXMO and Bitvavo. However, its fresh listing on LCX holds particular significance as it further solidifies the token's position in the crypto space, especially after being recognized by the courts as a nonsecurity asset.

With its availability on a rapidly developing European exchange, XRP's accessibility is broadened, enabling more individuals to participate in its burgeoning ecosystem.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

