BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 7

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP follow the sharp rise of Ethereum (ETH)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has continued its growth as most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Binance Coin (BNB) is the only exception from the rule, going down by 0.38%.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has grown the least from the list today as the growth has made up 1.56%.

Bitcoin (BTC) has kept the growth after yesterday's bullish candle on the daily chart. At the moment, the price is on the way to the $21,000 mark against the low buying volume.

If bulls can hold the initiative and nothing crucial changes, there are chances to see the further upward move to the next resistance level at $21,800. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-July.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,879 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 4.79% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has also broken its vital mark of $1,200. However, the trading volume is low, which means that the main altcoin may not have accumulated enough energy for a continued rise. Thus, the price is not far away from the resistance level at $1,281. In this case, one can expect the bears' reaction around the mentiond level.

Ethereum is trading at $1,220 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of BTC and ETH, going up by 2.41% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, XRP is slightly approaching the level at $0.3355. If the false breakout does not happen and the daily candle closes with no wicks, there is a possibility to see the sharp growth to the $0.35 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3341 at press time.