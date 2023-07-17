BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Analysis for July 17

Original U.Today article

How long is correction of top coins going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with a correction of the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the important zone of $30,000. Until the rate is above that mark, there is a chance to see a local upward move.

However, if the bar closes above that area, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a move to $29,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,259 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.41%.

Ethereum (ETH) is fighting to stay above the mark of $1,900. If buyers can hold the initiative, traders are likely to see a move to the $1,960-$2,000 area by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,911 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.64% since yesterday.

Despite the fall, the price of Cardano (ADA) has bounced back to the mirror level at $0.3049. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens far from that mark, buyers might locally seize the initiative, which can lead to an upward move to the $0.33-$0.34 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3128 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) was followed by a drop of other coins, declining by 2.10%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is in the middle of the channel, accumulating energy for a further move. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, ongoing consolidation in the area of $240-$250 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BNB is trading at $243.9 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest loser today, falling by 4.59%.

Despite the fall, the rate of Solana (SOL) remains above the support level at $26.46. However, if a breakout happens, it might be a prerequisite for a continued drop to the $25 zone.

SOL is trading at $26.87 at press time.