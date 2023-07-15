Original U.Today article

AAVE Price Analysis for July 15

Sat, 07/15/2023 - 13:46
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of AAVE ready for blast?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Some of the cryptocurrencies have entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

AAVE/USD

The rate of AAVE has risen by 1.72% over the previous 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of AAVE has made a false breakout of the recently formed support level at $78.67. If the price remains above the $80 zone until the end of the day, one can expect a test of the resistance at $82.81 soon.

Despite the false breakout, the price of AAVE has not fallen, which means that bulls are not giving up so easily. If the daily bar closes near the $81.50 mark, traders may see a breakout followed by a continued rise to the $90 area next week.

On the weekly time frame, the rate of AAVE is on the way to the $90 mark. If buyers can reach it and fix the price above, the accumulated energy may be enough for a continued midterm bull run to the $100-$120 zone.

However, it may take a few weeks for such a scenario to happen.

AAVE is trading at $81.39 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

