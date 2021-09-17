BTC, DOT and EOS Price Analysis for September 17

The last day of the week is under bears' control as the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers managed to renew the weekly high to $48,505, after which they lost the initiative. Sellers were able to push the Bitcoin (BTC) price below the $47,745 level and, by the end of the day, the pair tested the two-hour moving average EMA55.
The sales volumes did not exceed the average level. Thus, over the past day, buyers easily bought back the 61.8% Fibonacci level, but they do not have enough strength to continue the recovery to the weekly high zone. If the volume of purchases increases, then a retest of the $49,600 mark is possible.
In case of an intensification of bearish onslaught, it will not be possible to avoid a breakout of the two-hour EMA55, and the price of BTC can roll back to the support of $46,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $47,504 at press time.
DOT/USD
Polkadot (DOT) is the biggest loser from our list, falling by 1.69% over the past day.
Analyzing the daily chart, Polkadot (DOT) could not break the resistance of $38.07 from the first attempt. However, the altcoin remains bullish until the rate is above the crucial $30 mark. In this case, the more likely price action is sideways trading in the range of $35-$37.
DOT is trading at $34.07 at press time.
EOS/USD
EOS is the main gainer from our list, rising by 8%.
EOS has bounced off the formed mirror level at $5.511, where a short correction may start.
The growth is supported by a rising trading volume, which means that buyers have the intention to come back to the area above $6 where the drop started from.
EOS is trading at $5.44 at press time.