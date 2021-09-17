Ekta
BTC, DOT and EOS Price Analysis for September 17

Fri, 09/17/2021 - 15:34
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins start rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC) from the current positions?
BTC, DOT and EOS Price Analysis for September 17
The last day of the week is under bears' control as the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers managed to renew the weekly high to $48,505, after which they lost the initiative. Sellers were able to push the Bitcoin (BTC) price below the $47,745 level and, by the end of the day, the pair tested the two-hour moving average EMA55.

The sales volumes did not exceed the average level. Thus, over the past day, buyers easily bought back the 61.8% Fibonacci level, but they do not have enough strength to continue the recovery to the weekly high zone. If the volume of purchases increases, then a retest of the $49,600 mark is possible.

In case of an intensification of bearish onslaught, it will not be possible to avoid a breakout of the two-hour EMA55, and the price of BTC can roll back to the support of $46,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,504 at press time.

DOT/USD

Polkadot (DOT) is the biggest loser from our list, falling by 1.69% over the past day.

Analyzing the daily chart, Polkadot (DOT) could not break the resistance of $38.07 from the first attempt. However, the altcoin remains bullish until the rate is above the crucial $30 mark. In this case, the more likely price action is sideways trading in the range of $35-$37.

DOT is trading at $34.07 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is the main gainer from our list, rising by 8%.

EOS has bounced off the formed mirror level at $5.511, where a short correction may start.

The growth is supported by a rising trading volume, which means that buyers have the intention to come back to the area above $6 where the drop started from.

EOS is trading at $5.44 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

