BTC, DOT and EOS Price Analysis for September 17

Original U.Today article

Can altcoins start rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC) from the current positions?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is under bears' control as the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers managed to renew the weekly high to $48,505, after which they lost the initiative. Sellers were able to push the Bitcoin (BTC) price below the $47,745 level and, by the end of the day, the pair tested the two-hour moving average EMA55.

The sales volumes did not exceed the average level. Thus, over the past day, buyers easily bought back the 61.8% Fibonacci level, but they do not have enough strength to continue the recovery to the weekly high zone. If the volume of purchases increases, then a retest of the $49,600 mark is possible.

In case of an intensification of bearish onslaught, it will not be possible to avoid a breakout of the two-hour EMA55, and the price of BTC can roll back to the support of $46,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,504 at press time.

DOT/USD

Polkadot (DOT) is the biggest loser from our list, falling by 1.69% over the past day.

Analyzing the daily chart, Polkadot (DOT) could not break the resistance of $38.07 from the first attempt. However, the altcoin remains bullish until the rate is above the crucial $30 mark. In this case, the more likely price action is sideways trading in the range of $35-$37.

DOT is trading at $34.07 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is the main gainer from our list, rising by 8%.

EOS has bounced off the formed mirror level at $5.511, where a short correction may start.

The growth is supported by a rising trading volume, which means that buyers have the intention to come back to the area above $6 where the drop started from.

EOS is trading at $5.44 at press time.