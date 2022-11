One of the largest cryptocurrency might have stopped processing withdrawals, according to on-chain data

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has allegedly stopped processing withdrawals.

Earlier today, social media users started complaining about not being able to withdraw their crypto for a couple of hours.

This came amid speculation about FTX's alleged financial troubles that took a toll on cryptocurrency prices this Tuesday.

On Monday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that his crypto empire was "fine" in an attempt to calm the market.

However, the FTT token is down more than 23% over the last 24 hours.