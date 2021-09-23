BREAKING: Bitcoin.org Hacked by Scammers

Bitcoin.org is currently showing a popup scam after what appears to be a hack

Bitcoin.org, the oldest cryptocurrency-related website that was registered by Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, is currently displaying a fake giveaway announcement in the form of a popup.

Image by bitcoin.org

The bad actors behind the scam are urging people to send Bitcoin to their address, promising to return double the amount they receive.

The fraudsters have so far collected $17,764.

The website, which is operated by pseudonymous developer “Cobra,” recently faced multiple denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks . It’s not clear who is in charge of the website as of now.In July, Bitcoin.org was forced to remove the Bitcoin white paper after self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright won his copyright infringement case by a default judgment.

Last year, the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and other prominent celebrities got hijacked to promote a similar giveaway scam.

Cobra blames the security breach on web infrastructure provider Cloudflare, claiming that his actual server didn't get any traffic during the hack.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb hasn't been hacked, ever. And then we move to Cloudflare, and two months later we get hacked.



Can you explain where you were routing my traffic too? Because my actual server didn't get any traffic during hack. @Cloudflare @eastdakota. — Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) September 23, 2021

UPDATE (Sept. 23, 6:42 a.m. UTC): Adds Cobra's tweet about Cloudflare.