BREAKING: Bitcoin.org Hacked by Scammers

Bitcoin.org, the oldest cryptocurrency-related website that was registered by Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, is currently displaying a fake giveaway announcement in the form of a popup.
The bad actors behind the scam are urging people to send Bitcoin to their address, promising to return double the amount they receive.
The fraudsters have so far collected $17,764.The website, which is operated by pseudonymous developer “Cobra,” recently faced multiple denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. It’s not clear who is in charge of the website as of now.
In July, Bitcoin.org was forced to remove the Bitcoin white paper after self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright won his copyright infringement case by a default judgment.
Last year, the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and other prominent celebrities got hijacked to promote a similar giveaway scam.
Cobra blames the security breach on web infrastructure provider Cloudflare, claiming that his actual server didn't get any traffic during the hack.
https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb hasn't been hacked, ever. And then we move to Cloudflare, and two months later we get hacked.— Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) September 23, 2021
Can you explain where you were routing my traffic too? Because my actual server didn't get any traffic during hack. @Cloudflare @eastdakota.
UPDATE (Sept. 23, 6:42 a.m. UTC): Adds Cobra's tweet about Cloudflare.