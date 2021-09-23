Ekta
BREAKING: Bitcoin.org Hacked by Scammers

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 03:50
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin.org is currently showing a popup scam after what appears to be a hack
Bitcoin.org, the oldest cryptocurrency-related website that was registered by Satoshi Nakamoto and Martti Malmi, is currently displaying a fake giveaway announcement in the form of a popup.    
Bitcoin
The bad actors behind the scam are urging people to send Bitcoin to their address, promising to return double the amount they receive.

The fraudsters have so far collected $17,764.

Bitcoin Spikes as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
The website, which is operated by pseudonymous developer “Cobra,” recently faced multiple denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. It’s not clear who is in charge of the website as of now.

In July, Bitcoin.org was forced to remove the Bitcoin white paper after self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright won his copyright infringement case by a default judgment.

Last year, the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and other prominent celebrities got hijacked to promote a similar giveaway scam.   

Cobra blames the security breach on web infrastructure provider Cloudflare, claiming that his actual server didn't get any traffic during the hack. 

UPDATE (Sept. 23, 6:42 a.m. UTC): Adds Cobra's tweet about Cloudflare.    

