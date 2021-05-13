BREAKING: Binance Under Investigation by DOJ and IRS

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance is facing investigations from the U.S. government

Binance, the largest exchange by trading volume, is facing money laundering and tax evasion investigations from the U.S. Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service, according to Bloomberg.

The government agencies haven't accused the exchange of any wrongdoings yet.

Binance spokesperson Jessica Jung claims that the company takes its legal obligations "very seriously":

We take our legal obligations very seriously and engage with regulators and law enforcement in a collaborative fashion.

In March, Bloomberg also reported that the top exchange was also being investigated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The report was dismissed as fear, uncertainty, and doubt ("FUD") by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Binance Coin (BNB) has plunged over 12 percent over the last 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.